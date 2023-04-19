It’s Almost Prime Farmers Market Time in the St. Cloud Area

Farmers Markets. I've apparently gotten to that age when I think this is one of the best things that happen in the Spring/Summer/Fall time of year.

Farmers Markets have everything fresh and delicious. There's something great about buying produce from a farmers market as opposed to buying it in a grocery store. It just seems fresher for some reason, even though some grocery stores take pride in the fact that they get fresh produce daily.

You can also get some great things like specialty things like maple syrup, baked goods, jellies, jams, honey and more!

There are quite a few farmers markets in the area. Most of them will be opening in May, but some do wait until June.

From Visit Greater St. Cloud These are the locations and times that they will open. Many of them also have Facebook pages, and they are updated with some of the items that will be available on a weekly basis.

Sartell Farmers Market: Mondays starting in May from 3pm-6pm at Bernick’s Arena

Rice Area Farmers Market: Tuesday starting June 27th from 3:30pm-6pm at the corner of Main Street and Division Street in Rice

Cold Spring Area Farmers Market: Wednesdays from 3pm-6pm on the corner of 3rd St. South & Chapel Street

Sauk Rapids Area Farmers Market: Thursdays from 3pm-6pm in the Sauk Rapids Coborns parking lot

Albany Local Farmers Market: Thursdays starting May 12th from 3pm-6pm in the Miller Carlin Funeral Home Parking Lot

St. Joseph Farmers Market: Fridays starting in May from 3-6pm at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph

Becker Farmers Market: Fridays starting May 20 from 3pm-6pm in the Becker Furniture World parking lot

Annandale Farmers Market: Saturdays starting June 11 from 8am-noon in the City Hall Square

St. Cloud Area Farmers Market: Saturdays starting in May from 8am-noon at the Ladyslipper Lot in Downtown St. Cloud

St. Cloud Waite Park Harvest Market: Saturdays starting in May from 8am-noon at Backwards Bread

Make some plans to get up early, and head out to the local farmers markets this season.

