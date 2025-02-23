Its A Fishy Good Time To Get Into Board Gaming This Week
There were plenty of new board games hitting the market over the last two weeks and some fun new crowdfunding projects getting ready to launch as well. William Pankratz from Games By James joined me for another edition of Table Talk on Saturday to discuss all things board gaming.
We gotta little sidetracked at the start of the show talking about AI-generated songs and whether we should have AI create an original Table Talk theme song to use instead of the current theme of Games People Play by the Alan Parson's Project. William thought maybe he and I could write an original song and sing it but I pointed out nobody wants to hear me sing. It was a fun little side trip to start the show.
William gave us details about the Star Wars Unlimited event James By Games will be having on March 8th in their stores, including St. Cloud. It is a pre-release event for the next pack of cards where you can play the game, and learn more about it. For a buy-in price, you will get a bunch of cards and get to play several games.
He then told us about new games in the store starting with the latest game from Stonemaier Games to hit the shelf on Friday, Finspan. Finspan is the latest in the Wingspan world following up on the runaway hit Wingspan and the 2nd in the series on dragons, Wyrmspan. Finspan is about fish and underwater animals and William says he heard Finspan is supposed to be easier to get into than Wingspan and Wyrmspan:
"Everything indicates that it's a little bit easier to jump into and if nothing else if you like pictures of pretty fish it's got so many pictures."
William also mentioned that Friday was a big release date for games and in addition to Finspan, Azul Duel and Elder Scrolls Betrayal of the Second Era were released. Elder Scrolls is the latest by Plymouth, MN-based Chip Theory Games.
After the new games at Game By James, we went on to discuss some crowdfunding games that just launched or will be coming up. The first one we mentioned was Misfit Heroes the latest by Phil Walker-Harding and AEG. Misfit Heroes is a card crafting game along the lines of Mystic Vale, Edge of Darkness, and Dead Reckoning. It is due to launch on Kickstarter on March 18th.
We spoke about several other crowdfunding games including Champions of Fire & Wind by iDventure, and Punch Bowl by Runaway Games among others. You can turn into Table Talk every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. after the news, opposite the Woods Garden Show on AM 1240 WJON.
