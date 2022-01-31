It Cost $1.50 to See Elton John Play at St. Cloud State in 1972

The year was 1972, and Elton John was just about to release his new album Honky Chateau. The album came out on May 19th, and was Elton's first of seven consecutive number one albums on the US charts.

Just four days earlier on the 15th, Sir Elton John was in St. Cloud Minnesota.

St. Cloud State University archives state that Elton was performing as part of a May Daze event on campus:

As part of campus May Daze activities, Elton John headlined a concert May 15, 1972 at Halenbeck Hall. Tickets cost $1.50 for students and $3 for the general public.

Just $3 to see Elton John in concert days before the album with "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" was in the hands of the world. The archives go on to say he opened the concert with "Tiny Dancer". St. Cloud could have been one of the first times Elton played "Rocket Man" live. How crazy is that?!

Elton wasn't the only famous person to grace SCSU with their presence during the decade. It was a busy decade for the school. Take a look at some of the most famous people to visit St. Cloud State in the 1970's:

