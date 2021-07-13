Isolated Storms Tuesday Night, More Widespread on Wednesday

UNDATED -- Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening.

A few thunderstorms may be severe over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main hazards.

Numerous to widespread thunderstorms are expected Wednesday, potentially in the form of one or two organized complexes progressing eastward across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin during the afternoon and evening hours.

Damaging wind gusts are the main hazard but a few tornadoes and large hail are also possible.

Some of the storms may produce heavy rain which may lead to localized flooding. Do not cross flooded areas. Turn Around, Don't Drown!

Be sure to remain weather aware as weather conditions could change quickly depending on the speed of the storms. Make sure to have at least one method of receiving any watches or warnings that are issued.

