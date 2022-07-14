Isabelle Lane, 85, Holdingford

March 16, 1937 – July 11, 2022

Isabelle Lane, age 85, of Holdingford, MN passed away on July 11, 2022, at St Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 15 at 11 am at Church of All Saints-St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holdingford. Visitation on Thursday, July 14 from 4-8 pm at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, Holdingford and one hour before Mass at the church on Friday. Burial Minnesota State Veterans Camp Ripley, Little Falls, MN.

Isabelle was born on March 16, 1937, in Santiago, MN to Isaac and Deborah (Howard) Jenson. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1955. Isabelle married Robert Lane in 1956 in Glendorado, MN. Together they raised five children. Isabelle and Robert owned and operated Lanes Lockers from 1965 to 1975. She also worked at Monaco Lens of St. Stephen and Vision Ease of St. Cloud. After retirement, she enjoyed winters in McAllen, TX with Bob. She liked crocheting, reading, and going to casinos. Isabelle travelled throughout the United States and Europe.

Survived by her husband, Robert Lane, children, Debby (Bob) Warzecha, Donna (Steve) Woidylla, Sue (Daryl) Ebnet, Dave (Kelly) Lane; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Silas (Sánta) Jenson and Rachel Grow.

Preceded in death by her son, Timothy Lane, great-grandson, Gavin Ludewig, parents, brothers, Norman Jenson, Conrad Jenson, Paul Jenson and Burton Jenson.