Isaac A. Meier, 32, St. Cloud

June 20, 1989 - January 10, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Isaac A. Meier, age 32 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Interment will take place at the Assumption Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Isaac was born June 20, 1989 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Conrad and Corine (Klehr) Meier. He was a 2008 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School and 2012 graduate of St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor Degree in History. Isaac was employed by SuperAmerica in St. Cloud and later by AgTac at the Pilgrim plant in Cold Spring. He was a member of St. Peter’s Parish and Knights of Columbus Council #5548.

Isaac was a very gentle soul; his aunts and uncles will miss his bear hugs.

Isaac is survived by his parents, Conrad and Corine of St. Cloud; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnold and Marina (Kohorst) Klehr and Leo and Inez (Kemp) Meier; aunt and uncles, Eugene and Helen (Klehr) Rohde and Robert Klehr.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.