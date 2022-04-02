IRS: $1.5B in Unclaimed Refunds, Time Running Out

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Internal Revenue Service says unclaimed income tax refunds totaling almost $1.5 billion are available to many Americans.

There are about 1.5 million people who did not file taxes for 2018, who may be owed a refund.

In cases where a federal income tax return was not filed, the law gives most taxpayers a three-year window to claim a tax refund. If they do not file a tax return within three years, the money becomes the property of the U.S. Treasury.

For 2018 tax returns, the window closes in just a few days on April 18, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

The IRS says in Minnesota there is an estimated 22,685 people who have not filed their 2018 taxes that could have a refund coming to them. The median potential refund in Minnesota is $771.

Taxpayers who are missing Forms W-2, 1098, 1099 or 5498 for the years 2018, 2019 or 2020 should request copies from their employer, bank, or other payers.