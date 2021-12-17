Iris M. Halloran, 85, Cold Spring

May 29, 1936 - December 15, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Iris Halloran age 85, who died Wednesday, at her home surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 -7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Iris was born in Rockville, MN to Michael and Catherine (Theisen) Molitor. She married William Halloran June 22, 1957, in Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Rockville, MN.

Iris loved gardening and opening her to door to anyone who needed a place to stay. She was a seamstress for over 60 years, sewing band uniforms, flags, wedding clothes, doll clothes, and doing alterations.

Iris was a member of St. Boniface parish, Christian Women, and the first parish festival chair along with her husband William. She managed and volunteered at the Cold Spring Food Shelf for over 20 years and was a band chaperone.

She is survived by her children, Susan, Michael (Carol), Pat (Shelly), Bill, Sheila (Mark) Jensen, Randy, Rick (Jen); sisters, Dolores Neu and Irene Kraus; 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William and sister, Phyllis Kurr.