Iria Champa, 81, St. Cloud

October 22, 1939 – February 28, 2021

Iria Champa, age 81, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at her home in St. Cloud, MN.

Memorial services celebrating Iria’s life will be Friday, March 5, 2021 at 1:00PM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00PM on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Iria was born October 22, 1939 in Jamsankoski, Finland to Toivo and Seija (Lepisto) Laimio. The family immigrated to Deer River in 1951, and later moved to Virginia, MN where Iria graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959. Iria was united in marriage to Robert Champa in Gilbert, MN on July 14, 1962 and they established their home in St. Cloud. Iria worked as a transcriptionist at the St Cloud Hospital for 30 years retiring in October 2000. Bob and Iria enjoyed traveling and traveled extensively around the world including trips to South America, Asia, and Europe. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the USA taking numerous trips to Florida and at least 48 trips to Hawaii. Iria also loved knitting especially Christmas stockings and baby sweaters.

Iria is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Robert Champa of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Tammy Fandel of Sartell; son, Timothy (Sandy) Champa of Manlius, NY; 5 grandchildren, Amber (Corey) Mees and Brent (Toma Ruedebusch) Fandel all of Sartell, Michael (Emily) Champa of Sauk Rapids, Nicholas (Pierre) Champa of Los Angeles, CA, and Timothy Champa Jr., of Manlius, NY and 6 great grandchildren, Talon, Brayden, Greyson, Mannix, Bentley, and Hailey.

She was preceded in death by her, father, mother and step-father, and sisters, Helen

The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks for the compassionate, professional care and support Iria and her family received from the staff at Coborns Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital: 5th Floor Oncology, and CentraCare Hospice, especially the care and attention provided by Abigail Taylor and Donald Jurgens.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Coborns Cancer Center or St. Cloud Hospice.