Irene V. Schwinghammer, 94, Waite Park

November 16, 1926 – March 18, 2021

Schwinghammer, Irene V. (Olmscheid) of Waite Park passed away on March 18, 2021 at the age of 94 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring.

Irene will be lovingly remembered by her fiver children, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

A full obituary will appear at the time of funeral services later in July.

