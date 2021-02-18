Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Twin Cities area investment advisor has pleaded guilty to defrauding his clients out of more than $2 million.

Federal prosecutors say 33-year-old Isaiah Leslie Goodman has pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud.

According to court documents, Goodman defrauded at least 23 investors out of about $2.2 million and lied to clients about how he was using their money.

Goodman gave his clients false information, such as investment proposals and fake online account information.

Court documents say Goodman used the money to buy and remodel his home in Maple Grove and a $1.6 million home in Plymouth, among other things.

