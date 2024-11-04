Investigation of Huisentruit Disappearance Search in Winsted

WINSTED (WJON News) -- Nearly 30 years after Minnesota native and T-V anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared in Mason City, Iowa, there may be a break in the cold case.

The website Find Jodi says Iowa investigators following a tip searched an area of new apartment construction two weeks ago in Winsted about an hour west of the Twin Cities.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley confirmed the search and said in a statement,

"they collaborated with Minnesota law enforcement officials to follow up on a lead related to Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance. Insights obtained from this ongoing effort will be utilized in the investigation. Currently, there is no additional information available for public release."

The 27-year-old from Long Prairie failed to arrive at her job at K-I-M-T T-V in Mason City on June 27th, 1995.