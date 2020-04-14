Interviewing Hubble Telescope User: Dr. Jim Bell Tuesday 11:40 am

I don't know about you, but I am absolutely fascinated with the amazing images we've been able to get over the last 30 years from the Hubble Telescope.

Tuesday, April 14th at 11:40 am, I'll be interviewing Telescope Hubble user Dr. Jim Bell, who has put together a wonderful book about Hubble called "Hubble Legacy: 30 Years of Discoveries and Images."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Jim will discuss where the idea of the Hubble Telescope began,how long it took to design and build the telescope,and some of the most important discoveries in space that the Hubble Telescope has brought us.

Don't miss the interview Tuesday, April 14th at 11:40 am on "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" on WJON.

LISTEN TO KELLY CORDES WEEKDAYS 10-NOON ON WJON

