Injury Crash Involving Pickup, Semi Near New London

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash involving a pickup and a semi.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m.  Wednesday about three miles north of New London.

The pickup was driven by a 15-year-old boy from New London.  He was driving south on County Road 9.

The semi was driven by 32-year-old Dean Beyer from Washington state.  He was driving west on 240th Avenue and deputies say he failed to stop at the intersection.  The pickup hit the rear axle of the semi-trailer.

A passenger in the pickup, 45-year-old Rick Messer of New London, suffered minor injuries. Both the driver of the pickup and Messer were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Paynesville.

