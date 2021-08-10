INDY Foundation Hosting 4th Birthday Celebration

ST. CLOUD -- A local non-profit organization is celebrating its 4th birthday this coming Monday.

The INDY Foundation - which stands for I'm Not Done Yet - was started by Kayla Strand in honor of her late husband Kyle who died from cancer in July of 2017.

Volunteer Jaime Buley says she got involved in the organization because it's local.

What I like about INDY is their mission is to provide faith love support to cancer families and cancer warriors, but what I love about it the most is their sole mission is to provide it to cancer families and warriors in Minnesota.

The INDY Foundation's 4th birthday event is Monday at Coyote Moon Grille in St. Cloud from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for kids. Events include live music, kids' games, and a buffet. Founder Kayla Strand will speak at 6:00 p.m. The silent auction ends at 7:30 p.m.

