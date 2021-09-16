Indiana Fugitive Arrested in St. Cloud Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- A fugitive from Indiana was found and arrested in St. Cloud Wednesday.

St. Cloud Police's Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT served a search warrant at a residence in the 2000 block of 27th Street Southeast. It was part of an ongoing investigation to locate 40-year-old Marcus Rollins of Michigan City, Indiana.

Officers served the warrant and arrested Rollins without incident at around 7:45 p.m. He was taken to the Sherburne County Jail to await extradition back to Laporte County, Indiana.

Rollins has three active Indiana arrest warrants for rape, incest, and criminal confinement.

