Independent Clinic Opening New Location in South St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Ground has been broken on a new doctor's office in south St. Cloud. Simplicity Health is opening a new facility at the corner of 33rd Street South and 42nd Avenue South.

Dr. Julie Anderson has been working in town for about 15 years and two years ago she opened her own private practice on Northway Drive.

She says the new building, which will be triple the size of the current location, will allow them to grow the independent clinic.

We also will have a sleep apnea person that will be able to service people with sleep apnea. And we are also hiring a surgeon in September so he'll be able to do your regular general surgeries.

Anderson says they are hoping to double the staff next year. They have about 4,000 patients and are currently accepting new patients. Simplicity Health offers direct primary care.

Also in the new Simplicity Health building will be 360 Chiropractic which is owned by Julie Anderson's brother-in-law Jon Anderson. He says the two businesses coming together under one roof will be good for patients.

I think the community has looked forward to medicine and alternative medicines to work together for a long time and now the professionals are coming online to where the patients have been for a long time.

360 Chiropractic has been in Sartell since 2007, and Anderson says that the main location will stay there. He says he plans to hire four to five people for the new location. They also offer acupuncture and massage therapy.

Julie Anderson says they are hoping to move into their new location by early next year.