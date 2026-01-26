Dozens Sign On to St Cloud Community Statement
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Dozens of leaders in the St. Cloud area have signed on to a statement that addresses safety, respect, and constitutional rights.
The list of signees includes elected officials, non-profit leaders, business owners, and education leaders.
The statement says, in part, "We believe in a community where people are safe, dignity is honored, and differences are met with respect rather than fear. Our shared work, as civic, education, and business leaders, is grounded in the belief that democracy depends not only on laws and institutions, but on how we treat one another. Peaceful dialogue, freedom of expression, and equal protection under the Constitution are essential to a society where everyone belongs and can contribute."
They say they believe our community is the strongest when people can participate in civic life without intimidation or harm, disagreements are handled with care and not cruelty, and leadership models calm, integrity, and respect.
The statement goes on to reject violence and dehumanization in all forms and commit to being voices for peace, understanding, and shared responsibility. Especially for young people who are watching and learning.
Statement signees listed below:
Jake Anderson, Mayor, St. Cloud
Yasin Alsaidi, Deputy Director, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, St. Cloud and Willmar
Abdikadir Bashir, Executive Director, CAIRO
Helga Bauerly, Community Volunteer
Rick Bauerly, Founder and CEO, Granite Partners
NeTia Bauman, CEO & President, Greater St. Cloud
Dick & Erin Bitzan, D.J. Bitzan Jewelers;
Mimi Bitzan, Community Volunteer
John Bodette, Retired, Executive Editor and Active Community Volunteer
Gretchen Boulka, Executive Director, Paramount Center for the Arts
Stefanie Brown, Shareholder, Rinke Noonan, Attorneys at Law; Board and Executive Committee Member, Vice Chair,, Greater St. Cloud
Brian J. Bruess, President, College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University
Whitney Buccicone, Chief Operating Officer, Hill Museum & Manuscript Library
Tarryl Clark, Stearns County Commissioner
Ann Cofell, Retired, Legal Aid Attorney; Active, Community Board Member
Ryan Cross, Owner, BCI Construction; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Leigh Ann Davis, Executive Director, Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines
Patrick Edeburn, Operating Partner and Co-Founder, Granite Partners; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Charlie Eisenreich, President, LEAF Board of Directors
Patti Gartland, Retired, Community and Economic Development Executive
Jeff Gau, Retired, CEO, Marco Technologies; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Melinda Gau, Community Volunteer
Brian Hart, Community Volunteer
Charles Hempeck, Executive Director, Anna Marie's Alliance
Mike Helgeson, Retired, CEO, Gold’n Plump; Active, Community Volunteer
Bob Johnson, Stearns County Commissioner
Jackie Johnson, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters
Steve Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Central MN
Steve Joul, President and CEO, CommunityGiving
Dave Kleis, Former Mayor of St. Cloud
Lori Kloos, President, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Steve Laraway, Former St. Cloud City Council Member; Former Chair, CentraCare Health
Daniel Larson, Community Advocate
Julie Lunning, President, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce
John Mahowald, Retired, Insurance Agency owner; Active, Community Board Member Marty Mahowald, Retired, Insurance Agency Partner; Active, Community Board Member Maryanne Mahowald, Past Chair, Community Giving
Jerry McCarter, CPA retired; Past Chair, Community Giving
Mathew McDowall, President, McDowall Company
Cassandra Miles, CEO, Great River Children's Museum
Muhyadin Mohamed, President, Islamic Center of St Cloud
Mike and Lori Mullin, Small Business Owners
Milo Mumgaard, Executive Director, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid
Brian Myres, Retired, Banking Executive, Community Board Member
James Newman, Director, Wirth Center for the Performing Arts Reverend
Dee Pederson, Retired Chad Peterson, Lead Pastor, Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Laurie Putnam, Superintendent, St. Cloud Area School District 742
Paul Radeke, Radeke Consulting; Chair, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Tyrone Reynolds, Executive Director, Youthset
Clare Richards, CEO, Impacks; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Jim Schlenner, CPA retired; Active, Community Volunteer
Wayne Schluchter, High School Football Coach, Community Volunteer
Lacey Schirmers and Kendra Norton Dando, Executive Director and Artistic and Education Director, GREAT Theatre
Greta Stark-Kraker, Executive Director, Central Minnesota Community Foundation
Mary Swingle, Present & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud
Rachel Thompson, Executive Director, Visit Greater St. Cloud
Gregory Tomso, President, St. Cloud State University
David Tripp, Retired, CEO of Metro Bus and Community Volunteer
Brian Voerding and Amy Trombley, President and VP for Community, Initiative Foundation
Pat Welter, UW Youth Opportunities Advisory Council; Retired, 742 Administrator and Teacher
Tim Wensman, Retired, Gold’n Plump Poultry Executive; Active, Community Board Member
Donella Westphal, Jules’ Bistro
Greg & Steve Windfeldt, Co-Owners of Preferred Credit, Inc
Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt