Dozens Sign On to St Cloud Community Statement

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Dozens of leaders in the St. Cloud area have signed on to a statement that addresses safety, respect, and constitutional rights.

The list of signees includes elected officials, non-profit leaders, business owners, and education leaders.

The statement says, in part, "We believe in a community where people are safe, dignity is honored, and differences are met with respect rather than fear. Our shared work, as civic, education, and business leaders, is grounded in the belief that democracy depends not only on laws and institutions, but on how we treat one another. Peaceful dialogue, freedom of expression, and equal protection under the Constitution are essential to a society where everyone belongs and can contribute."

They say they believe our community is the strongest when people can participate in civic life without intimidation or harm, disagreements are handled with care and not cruelty, and leadership models calm, integrity, and respect.

The statement goes on to reject violence and dehumanization in all forms and commit to being voices for peace, understanding, and shared responsibility. Especially for young people who are watching and learning.

Statement signees listed below:

Jake Anderson, Mayor, St. Cloud

Yasin Alsaidi, Deputy Director, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid, St. Cloud and Willmar

Abdikadir Bashir, Executive Director, CAIRO

Helga Bauerly, Community Volunteer

Rick Bauerly, Founder and CEO, Granite Partners

NeTia Bauman, CEO & President, Greater St. Cloud

Dick & Erin Bitzan, D.J. Bitzan Jewelers;

Mimi Bitzan, Community Volunteer

John Bodette, Retired, Executive Editor and Active Community Volunteer

Gretchen Boulka, Executive Director, Paramount Center for the Arts

Stefanie Brown, Shareholder, Rinke Noonan, Attorneys at Law; Board and Executive Committee Member, Vice Chair,, Greater St. Cloud

Brian J. Bruess, President, College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University

Whitney Buccicone, Chief Operating Officer, Hill Museum & Manuscript Library

Tarryl Clark, Stearns County Commissioner

Ann Cofell, Retired, Legal Aid Attorney; Active, Community Board Member

Ryan Cross, Owner, BCI Construction; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Leigh Ann Davis, Executive Director, Girl Scouts Lakes and Pines

Patrick Edeburn, Operating Partner and Co-Founder, Granite Partners; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Charlie Eisenreich, President, LEAF Board of Directors

Patti Gartland, Retired, Community and Economic Development Executive

Jeff Gau, Retired, CEO, Marco Technologies; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Melinda Gau, Community Volunteer

Brian Hart, Community Volunteer

Charles Hempeck, Executive Director, Anna Marie's Alliance

Mike Helgeson, Retired, CEO, Gold’n Plump; Active, Community Volunteer

Bob Johnson, Stearns County Commissioner

Jackie Johnson, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters

Steve Jones, President and CEO, United Way of Central MN

Steve Joul, President and CEO, CommunityGiving

Dave Kleis, Former Mayor of St. Cloud

Lori Kloos, President, St. Cloud Technical & Community College, Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Steve Laraway, Former St. Cloud City Council Member; Former Chair, CentraCare Health

Daniel Larson, Community Advocate

Julie Lunning, President, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce

John Mahowald, Retired, Insurance Agency owner; Active, Community Board Member Marty Mahowald, Retired, Insurance Agency Partner; Active, Community Board Member Maryanne Mahowald, Past Chair, Community Giving

Jerry McCarter, CPA retired; Past Chair, Community Giving

Mathew McDowall, President, McDowall Company

Cassandra Miles, CEO, Great River Children's Museum

Muhyadin Mohamed, President, Islamic Center of St Cloud

Mike and Lori Mullin, Small Business Owners

Milo Mumgaard, Executive Director, Mid-Minnesota Legal Aid

Brian Myres, Retired, Banking Executive, Community Board Member

James Newman, Director, Wirth Center for the Performing Arts Reverend

Dee Pederson, Retired Chad Peterson, Lead Pastor, Bethlehem Lutheran Church

Laurie Putnam, Superintendent, St. Cloud Area School District 742

Paul Radeke, Radeke Consulting; Chair, St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce Board, Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Tyrone Reynolds, Executive Director, Youthset

Clare Richards, CEO, Impacks; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Jim Schlenner, CPA retired; Active, Community Volunteer

Wayne Schluchter, High School Football Coach, Community Volunteer

Lacey Schirmers and Kendra Norton Dando, Executive Director and Artistic and Education Director, GREAT Theatre

Greta Stark-Kraker, Executive Director, Central Minnesota Community Foundation

Mary Swingle, Present & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central MN; Board and Executive Committee Member, Greater St. Cloud

Rachel Thompson, Executive Director, Visit Greater St. Cloud

Gregory Tomso, President, St. Cloud State University

David Tripp, Retired, CEO of Metro Bus and Community Volunteer

Brian Voerding and Amy Trombley, President and VP for Community, Initiative Foundation

Pat Welter, UW Youth Opportunities Advisory Council; Retired, 742 Administrator and Teacher

Tim Wensman, Retired, Gold’n Plump Poultry Executive; Active, Community Board Member

Donella Westphal, Jules’ Bistro

Greg & Steve Windfeldt, Co-Owners of Preferred Credit, Inc