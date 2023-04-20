Illinois Man Allegedly Drove to St. Cloud to Meet Underage Girl

Illinois Man Allegedly Drove to St. Cloud to Meet Underage Girl

Derrick Willman, Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A man from Illinois is in the Stearns County Jail after he allegedly drove to St. Cloud to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 31st an undercover investigator of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began chatting with a man in an online chatroom that is typically used by teenagers.

The man sent a photo of himself and the undercover agent responded by sending a photo as well. That photo was embedded with an IP tracker which provided the IP address in Hinsdale, Illinois. The man also gave his cell phone number which was registered to a Verizon account under the name Derrick Willman. Investigators were able to locate a Facebook account that matched the photos sent to the agent.

The two continued to exchange messages via the online chat room, text message, and on the phone.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday 56-year-old Willman drove to an address in south St. Cloud in a vehicle with an Illinois license plate where he was arrested.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON