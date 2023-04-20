Illinois Man Allegedly Drove to St. Cloud to Meet Underage Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A man from Illinois is in the Stearns County Jail after he allegedly drove to St. Cloud to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 31st an undercover investigator of the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force began chatting with a man in an online chatroom that is typically used by teenagers.

The man sent a photo of himself and the undercover agent responded by sending a photo as well. That photo was embedded with an IP tracker which provided the IP address in Hinsdale, Illinois. The man also gave his cell phone number which was registered to a Verizon account under the name Derrick Willman. Investigators were able to locate a Facebook account that matched the photos sent to the agent.

The two continued to exchange messages via the online chat room, text message, and on the phone.

Get our free mobile app

On Tuesday 56-year-old Willman drove to an address in south St. Cloud in a vehicle with an Illinois license plate where he was arrested.

READ RELATED ARTICLES