Icy Roads Send Freeport Woman to Hospital

FREEPORT -- A woman was brought to the hospital after icy roads caused a crash a few miles south of Freeport Tuesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says around 2:20 p.m., an SUV driven by 55-year-old Cheryl Ziemer of Freeport was heading north on County Road 11. At the same time, a pickup hauling a gravity box and driven by 52-year-old Duane Maus , also of Freeport, was heading east on County Road 30.

Maus was unable to stop for the stop sign at the intersection and the two collided in the intersection. Ziemer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Maus was not hurt.