Ice Fishermen and Dog Fall Through Ice on Anoka County Lake

NOWTHEN (WJON News) -- The Anoka County Sheriff's Office is reminding everyone that ice on some Minnesota lakes and ponds is not thick enough to walk on.

Officers say two ice fishermen and a dog fell through the ice and were unable to get to shore Sunday afternoon in Nowthen.

A passerby was able to push a canoe out to them after they had been in the water for an extended period.

The two men were showing signs of hypothermia and a deputy and first responders rescued them from the water.

Get our free mobile app

They were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES