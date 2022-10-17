Ice Castles Returning to New Brighton For 8th Winter

NEW BRIGHTON (WJON News) - Plans are in the works to bring back a magical winter wonderland to Minnesota.

The Ice Castles are returning to Long Lake Regional Park in New Brighton for its 8th winter.

The popular winter attraction will feature slides, caverns, tunnels and world-class sculptures all made from ice.

New this year will be an ice bar for adults, plus a reimagined and enhanced light walk and fun whimsical winter characters will be inside the castle for guests to meet.

Roughly 20 ice artists will begin building the winter experience as early as next month.

The Ice Castles typically open in January and remain open until early March. Tickets will be available starting November 28th.