Ice Castles in New Brighton Announces Opening Day

NEW BRIGHTON -- The Ice Castles in New Brighten will open for the season on Friday.

Organizers say tickets for the Ice Castles at Long Lake Regional Park go on sale on the company's website starting Tuesday night.

The acre-sized interactive experience will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones embedded with color-changing LED lights. New this winter, Ice Castles also has a forest light grove and an ice sculpture garden.

This is the seventh year the Ice Castles have been in Minnesota.