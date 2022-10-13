I Stole This Deliciously Cute Minnesota Holiday Recipe From My Aunt [RECIPE]
MY ADULT KIDS ARE WAITING FOR THEIR HALLOWEEN COOKIES
Every year since I can remember, My Aunt Marlene has made these adorable pumpkin face sugar cookies for us kids, and now my kids expect the same. It's a month-long process, as I make the sugar cookies first, freeze them, and then decorate them at a later time. The problem? I end up making them all month long because they don't last two seconds. Add this to your holiday traditions if you enjoy baking.
RECIPE
It's recommended that you double this recipe. (Maybe twice).
INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 cup CRISCO
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract or
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 2 cups sifted enriched flour
- 1 teaspoon double-acting baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons milk
Roll out dough to 1/8 " thick on a floured board or pastry canvas. Cut into shapes with a floured cookie cutter. Place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 7-10 minutes.
FOR THINNER COOKIES
Roll out the dough thinner for a crisper cookie and back for 5-7 minutes.
DIRECTIONS
Heat oven to 400...If your oven runs extra hot, heat it to 350. Blend Crisco, sugar, egg, and lemon extract or vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt and add alternately with milk.
Chill for at least one hour; but as my Aunt Marlene recommends, you may want to wait until day two to make the cookies.
HOW TO MAKE THE FROSTING
- Powdered sugar 2-3 cups
- Butter- Melted. Start with 1/4 stick. Add more if necessary
- Flavoring- I use a touch of vanilla and almond extract
- A touch of milk - add as needed
You'll have to mix this to the consistency that you like. Then use a drop or two of orange food coloring; top with Candy corn for the eyes and nose, or use M&M's for the eyes, and just a candy corn piece for the nose; either way, they are adorable. A dab of green frosting for the top of the pumpkin and you're all set.