WHAT IS SHE?

I have a little cute dog named Gloria. For those of you that know me, you know she goes with me everywhere I can take her. She's my little shadow and really saved my soul when my sweetheart Great Dane Sampson passed away. I lost Sampson, and little Gloria lost her human parent. We were both heartbroken and found each other. We are absolute besties.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

Gloria was a rescue with Grey Face Rescue in St. Cloud. Bethy and the Grey Face crew said that the people who brought her in thought she was about 7 years old at the time, and probably a mix between a Chihuahua and a Pug. I call her my little Chug.

I was rehearsing with some bandmates the other day, and one of our players used to own a pet store and raise dogs. He said that there was NO WAY Gloria was a Chug. He thought she looked more like some kind of terrier mixed with maybe a Weiner dog.

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Cordes Kelly Cordes loading...

As you can imagine, that got my wheels turning. What IS Gloria? Knowing your dog's DNA can really help in determining some of their health issues. My curiosity got the best of me so I ordered a doggy DNA test from DNA My Dog. It cost about $68 (Yes I know...I shouldn't have). I think it's probably a little pricey but curiosity rocked my pocketbook.

The test is just a saliva test, so as long as you can get the giant swabs in your dog's cheek for 20 seconds at a time, and then let them dry for 20 minutes before putting them in an envelope and mailing them in for DNA testing, it's a pretty simple process. The instructions weren't completely clear, but I figured it out eventually. They could have done a better job on this. The instructions didn't match the photo instructions. Oh well.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

TAKE A GUESS

Mr. Bean my cat and Gloria have become great friends, chasing each other around the house, and I've even caught Mr. Bean licking Gloria's face clean. The question is: What do YOU think Gloria is? Hit the "Message Us" button on your APP and get your guess in before I get the results. Who knows? Maybe Gloria is Chihuahua and St. Bernard!

8 Field Trips All Central Minnesota Kids Went On

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022