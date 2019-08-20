I-94 Sex Assault Investigation Transferred to Stearns County

ST. CLOUD -- An investigation into a possible sexual assault that started with a traffic stop on a semi truck east of Moorhead has now shifted to St. Cloud.

A Minnesota State Trooper stopped the semi on I-94 on Monday afternoon after a woman reportedly sent a text to Otter Tail County dispatchers saying she had been sexually assaulted by the driver. She was taken to a Fargo hospital.

An investigation into the incident indicates the assault took place in Stearns and Clay counties. The case has been turned over to the Stearns County Sheriff.

Paul Jurgens, KFGO, contributed to this report