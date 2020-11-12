UPDATE: 29 Vehicles Involved in I-94 Pileup in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- No one was seriously hurt when a chain-reaction crash happened on Interstate 94 Thursday morning in Monticello.

Eastbound I-94 between Buffalo and Monticello has reopened. However, westbound I-94 remains closed until further notice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it started around 9:15 a.m. when a snow squall went through the area of I-94 and County Road 18/Fenning Avenue in Monticello making driving conditions difficult.

Twenty-nine vehicles were involved in the crash and the patrol says half of those were semis. Several of the vehicles also caught fire in the pileup.

The patrol says nine people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance with what appear to be minor injuries.

Also, several drivers left the scene before first responders arrived and authorities are asking drivers who left the scene or anyone else who has information regarding the incident to call them at (320) 223-6666.

(Photo: Jessee Grabow - Minnesota State Patrol)