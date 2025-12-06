KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University volleyball team's impressive run in the postseason has come to an end.

The #5 Huskies lost a heartbreaker to #6 Concordia-St. Paul 3-2. St. Cloud State won the first and fourth sets, and the Golden Bears won the second, third, and fifth sets.

The loss snaps a nine-game win streak for St. Cloud State University, with six of those nine wins coming against nationally ranked opponents.

It was the fourth meeting of the year between the two NSIC teams, with Concordia winning both regular-season meetings, and the Huskies winning the conference tournament championship.

Get our free mobile app

It was the third trip in four years to the round of the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 for SCSU, and their second year in a row that they made it to that round of the tournament. St. Cloud was trying to make it to the round of the Elite 8 for the first time in 30 years.