Huskies Top Tigers in OT

OMAHA -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team snapped a two-game losing streak by taking down the Colorado College Tigers in overtime on Friday night.

Colorado netted three straight goals in the first period to open up a big lead. St. Cloud State responded with one of their own and closed the gap to 3-1 entering the second period.

After a scoreless second, the Huskies rallied in the third period. They lit the lamp twice more to tie the game 3-3 before the end of regulation. Then in the extra period, St. Cloud knocked in one more to come away with the 4-3 win.

Sam Hentges led the way for SCSU, scoring two goals including the game winner. Veeti Miettinen and Nick Perbix each added one goal. The Huskies outshot the Tigers 27 to 15 in the contest. Joey Lamoreaux allowed three goals and made two saves. Jaxon Castor made ten saves and did not allow Colorado to score.

The Huskies improve to 5-3. They will take the ice again on Sunday to face the University of Denver. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.