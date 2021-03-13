Huskies Top Tigers, Advance to Semifinals

GRAND FORKS, ND -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned a close win over Colorado College Friday to advance to the next round of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

After a scoreless first period, it was Colorado that got on the board first with a goal at the 2:08 mark of the second. It took until the end of the period, but St. Cloud rallied and tied the game with a goal of their own. The Huskies scored again in the third and skated away with a 2-1 win.

Zach Okabe and Nick Perbix each scored a goal for St. Cloud State. David Hrenak made six saves and allowed one goal. SCSU outshot the Tigers 44-7

With the win, the Huskies improve to 16-9 overall. They will face either the University of Minnesota-Duluth or Western Michigan University on Monday in the semifinals.