Huskies Top Crookston, Notch Fifth-Straight Win

The St. Cloud State University men's basketball team earned their fifth straight win against the University of Minnesota-Crookston at Halenbeck Hall on Friday night.

The game was close through the opening half of play. By the break, the Huskies trailed the Golden Eagles by a single point at 30-29.

In the second half, SCSU rallied, outscoring Crookston 43-27. That was enough to give the Huskies a big 72-57 win.

Anthony Roberts led the team with 20 points, 13 rebounds, one block, and one steal. Trevon Marshall tallied 14 points and six rebounds. Andrija Blatancic added 11 points.

The Huskies improve to 8-5 and 5-2 NSIC. They will host Bemidji State University on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.