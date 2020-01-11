Huskies Swiftly Handle Beavers for 3rd Straight Win

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team won their third straight game to kick off a weekend trip to North Dakota against Minot State University on Friday.

The Huskies dominated the floor through the entire game. They pushed out to a big lead early and held on to it from there. They outscored the Beavers in every quarter but the third, when both teams put up 13 points. SCSU led 45-24 at the half, and by the end of regulation, they won it 69-45.

Tori Wortz led the team with 14 points, five rebounds, and a steal. Brehna Evans, Madelin Dammann, and Nikki Kilboten each added 13 points for SCSU. Kilboten also tallied a team-high 13 rebounds, good for a double-double.

The Huskies improve to 9-4 and 6-3 NSIC. They will head to Bismark on Saturday to take on the University of Mary. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.