Huskies Sweep Miami, Advance to Frozen Faceoff

The no. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team took down the Miami University Redhawks in two games to advance to the semifinal round of the 2019 NCHC Tournament.

The Huskies were shut out in the opening period. Miami scored just after six minutes of gameplay and held a 1-0 lead until the second period.

St. Cloud State got back on their feet in the middle period. They netted two goals early to take their first lead of the night 2-1. Before the end of two, however, the Redhawks slid one more in to tie things up.

It all came down to the final period. Just seconds into the third, SCSU put in their third goal to retake the lead 3-2. Miami fought their way back to tie again at 3-3 a few minutes later. After that, it was all St. Cloud. The Huskies put up three more points to win with a commanding 6-3 score.

Easton Brodzinski led the team with two goals. Jimmy Schuldt , Robby Jackson , Sam Hentges , and Blake Lizotte each added one. David Hrenak made 18 saves and allowed three goals.

The Huskies will hit the ice again on Friday, March 22nd in a semifinal match at the Xcel Energy Center.