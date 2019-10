The no.11 St. Cloud State University volleyball team picked up another sweep against MSU-Moorhead on Friday.

Erin Navaratil had 13 kills. Rachel Houle finished with five aces. Halle Hughes earned a team-high three blocks. Maddy Torve scored all 45 assists for SCSU and added three aces. Clara Krenz and Linsey Rachel both finished with 15 digs.

The Huskies improve to 14-1 and 6-1 NSIC. On Saturday they will host Northern State at 2:00 p.m.