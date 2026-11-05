St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Tech and Community College continue their partnership with the ribbon cutting of the transfer hub at SCTCC today. SCSU President Dr. Gregory Tomso and SCTCC President Lori Kloos joined me on WJON.

Partnership Between SCSU and SCTCC

Tomso has been the President at SCSU for the past 10 months and says Kloos and SCTCC has been one of his biggest supporters in his time here. He says SCSU and SCTCC has different missions but they fit well together. Tomso acknowledges that SCSU has been in an enrollment decline and they need to examine ways to turn this trend around and get more individuals interested in attending St. Cloud State.

Community Support

Kloos says both SCTCC and St. Cloud State have great support in the community. She says between SCSU and SCTCC students can not just choose a destination but they can choose a connection where they can work with both institutions back and forth. Kloos says for some of their students, SCTCC doesn't have to be the final higher education destination as they can transfer to continue their education at SCSU.

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How the Transfer Hub will help students

Tomso says to create the transfer hub, it takes staff from both institutions to work together to make the pathway easy for students to transfer. He says it takes a lot of cooperation from both schools to make for a better opportunity for students. Tomso says faulty, staff, advisors and admissions have partnered to make the transfer hub a possibility.

Buildings to Be Removed

The state of Minnesota awarded $3 Million to SCSU to demolish buildings on the SCSU campus earlier this year. Tomso says they will be receiving additional money from the board of trustees from the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system. He says that money will come to them slowly over the next few years. Tomso says the first buildings to likely be demolished has changed. He now expects the Education and ECC Buildings to be the most likely buildings to be taken down first. The Performing Arts Center had been earmarked to be removed first but priorities have changed.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Dr. Greg Tomso and Lori Kloos, click below.