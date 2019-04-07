Huskies Split a Pair with Minot State

The St. Cloud State University softball team won one and lost one in a home doubleheader against Minot State on Saturday afternoon.

It took both teams a little while to find their rhythm in the opening game. The first three innings were scoreless. St. Cloud State got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the fourth. They held a 1-0 lead until the Beavers tied things up in the sixth. Minot State added two more in the seventh and beat the Huskies 3-1.

The second half of the day was a completely different story for SCSU. They came out swinging and ran in five in the first inning. In the second and third innings, the Beavers tried to catch up, but the Huskies could not be stopped. They led 11-4 after three. St. Cloud State added just one more in the fifth to lock up the win, 12-4.

Morgan Emmans , Maya Keating , and Megan Conrads each tallied three runs on the day for the Huskies. Pitcher Kate Kopeck threw six strikeouts in the first game.

The Huskies improve to 23-11 and 5-5 NSIC. They will take the field again on Sunday when they host a doubleheader against the University of Mary. Games start at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.