Huskies Snap Three Game Slump Against Peacocks

After struggling in their last few games, the St. Cloud State University men's basketball team got back in the win column in Friday night's matchup against Upper Iowa University.

SCSU pulled ahead in the first half of the game, outscoring Upper Iowa 40-34 to hold a slight lead. In the second half, the Huskies increased the gap to 17 points and won it 79-62.

Anthony Roberts led the team with 20 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, and three steals. Trevon Marshall tallied 18 points and four rebounds, and Illya Tyrtyshnik added 17 points and six rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 11-10 and 8-7 NSIC. They will take on the 12-9 Winona State University Warriors on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.