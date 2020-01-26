Huskies Slay Dragons for 8th Straight Win

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team kept their win-streak alive by slaying the MSU-Moorhead Dragons on the road on Saturday.

The game stayed pretty close through the opening quarter with SCSU only outscoring MSU by a slim 13-12 margin. The Huskies had a big second quarter, putting up 24 and holding the Dragons to 16 to take a 37-28 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, both teams added 21 points to their totals, allowing St. Cloud State to hold onto the lead 58-49. Moorhead had the advantage in the fourth quarter, netting more points than SCSU, but not enough to close the gap. The Huskies won it 73-65.

Madelin Dammann led the team with 23 points, two rebounds, and two steals. Tori Wortz finished with 18 points, four rebounds, and two steals, and Nikki Kilboten added 17 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 14-4 and 11-3 NSIC. Next weekend SCSU will be on the road again, starting with a contest against Upper Iowa University on Friday. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.