Huskies Shut Out Miami, Earn Weekend Sweep

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team earned their second straight home series weekend sweep with Saturday's shutout against Miami University.

The opening period was a scoreless one, with SCSU outshooting Miami 16-8. The Huskies got on the board in the second with a goal from Nick Poehling. In the third St. Cloud extended their lead to a game-winning 3-0 on shots from Micah Miller and Easton Brodzinski.

David Hrenak made 18 saves to earn his ninth career shutout, tying him with the team record set nearly 20 years ago.

The Huskies improve to 10-12-4 and 7-9-0 NCHC. They will be back on the road next weekend when they face Colorado College (8-15-1) in a two-game series. Pre-game starts Friday at 8:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.