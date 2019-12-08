Huskies Rout Minot, Return to Win Column

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team snapped a three-game win streak against Minot State University on Saturday.

SCSU and Minot kept the game close through the opening quarter. The Huskies held a 22-19 lead going in the second quarter. In the second frame, St. Cloud State found their footing and outscored the Beavers 21-9 to lead 43-28 at the break.

The Huskies kept rolling in the second half, outscoring Minot in each of the final two quarters to win it 80-56.

SCSU had four players in double-digits in the win. Brehna Evans had 15 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Madelin Dammann tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and a steal. Nikki Kilboten finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and a block. Katrina Theis added 12 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

The Huskies improve to 4-3 and 1-2 NSIC and will travel to Marshall to take on Southwest Minnesota State University. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.