Huskies Roll Past Marauders

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team won their fourth straight game in Bismark while taking on the University of Mary on Saturday.

UMary started strong, outscoring St. Cloud State 15-12 in the opening quarter. That changed quickly in the second, though, as the Huskies put up 19 and held the Marauders to just 8. They went into the locker room up 31-23.

The second half looked similar to the first with UMary closing the gap to 56-47 in the third and SCSU extending the lead again in the fourth. At the end of regulation, the Huskies had done it 80-65.

Brehna Evans led the team with 22 points, one rebound, and two steals. Nikki Kilboten finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and two steals. Tori Wortz and Madelin Dammann each added 11 points for SCSU.

The Huskies improve to 10-4 and 7-3 NSIC. They will be back home next weekend, starting with a matchup with Concordia University-St. Paul (9-7) on Friday. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.