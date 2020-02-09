Huskies Outlast Vikings, Return to Win Column

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team got back in the win column with a nailbiter win over Augustana University on Saturday.

The Huskies got on the board first and held the lead through the first half of the game. They outscored the Vikings 21-15 in the opening quarter and led 38-34 at the half.

Augustana took their first lead in the third quarter, but could not hold onto it as SCSU pushed out to 50-48 entering the fourth. The Vikings rallied again halfway through the final quarter, but the Huskies closed out strong to win it 71-67.

Madelin Dammann led the team with 20 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Nikki Kilboten added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

The Huskies improve to 17-5 and 14-4 NSIC. Their four-game homestand continues on Friday when they host MSU-Moorhead. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.