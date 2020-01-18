Huskies Hold off Bulldogs for Big Win

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team defeated the no. 8 ranked University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs at home on Friday.

SCSU scored the first goal of the game at just about the 12-minute mark of the opening period. Luke Jaycox found the back of the net with assists from Nolan Walker and Easton Brodzinski. UMD tied the game up 1-1 a few minutes later on a power-play goal.

Chase Brand scored the game-winner less than five minutes into the second period to put the Huskies up 2-1, and that score stood through the remainder of regulation.

David Hrenak made 32 saves and allowed only one goal.

The Huskies improve to 7-10-4 and 4-7-0 NCHC and will look to repeat their success in Saturday's matchup with the Bulldogs. Pre-game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.