Huskies Get Back on Track with Win Over Robert Morris

The No. 1 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team closed out the Three Rivers Classic with a 5-2 win over host Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Both teams got off to a good start, scoring a goal each in the first period. The Huskies pulled away late in the second and entered the final period up 2-1.

The Colonials rallied early in the third and tied the game 2-2. SCSU pulled out all the stops and put up three more scores before the game was over. They skated away with the win 5-2.

Robby Jackson scored two points for the Huskies. Patrick Newell , Kevin Fitzgerald , and Nick Poehling each added one.

The Huskies improve to 14-2-2 and 6-0-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice on Friday, January 11th to kick off a two-game series against the University of Minnesota-Duluth