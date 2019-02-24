Huskies End Season on Four-Game Win Streak

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team ended their regular season with their fourth straight win at home against Crookston.

The two teams played a close game throughout the first half. Despite red-hot shooting by the Huskies, SCSU trailed 38-35 at the break.

In the second half, St. Cloud blew Crookston out of the water. The Huskies put up a solid 55 more points while holding the Golden Eagles to just 36. They sealed up the win 90-74.

All-time scoring leader Gage Davis put together another strong performance and led the team with 36 points. Brindley Theisen scored 24 points for SCSU, and Trevon Marshall added 10.

The Huskies improve to 21-7 and 16-6 NSIC. Post-season play for SCSU begins on Wednesday when they host Upper Iowa University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.