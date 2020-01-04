Huskies Earn First Win of 2020

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team won their first game of the new year at home against the University of Minnesota-Crookston on Friday.

The Huskies took an early lead and maintained it for the entire game. They outscored Crookston 24-11 in the opening quarter and extended that lead to 40-25 at the half.

The Golden Eagles tried to mount a comeback in the second half, but SCSU kept control of the game, ultimately winning it 69-48.

Nikki Kilboten led the team with 14 points, eight rebounds, and five blocks. Kelsey Peschel finished with 12 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Brehna Evans, Madelin Dammann, and Katrina Theis each added 10 points for SCSU.

The Huskies improve to 7-4 and 4-3 NSIC. They look to come out on top again on Saturday when they host Bemidji State University. Pre-game starts at 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.