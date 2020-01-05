Huskies Closeout Weekend Home Stand 2-0

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team rallied past Bemidji State University to win their second game of the weekend.

The game was a defensive battle, especially through the opening half. The Beavers outscored the Huskies 16-10 in the first quarter, but SCSU rallied in the second. By the break, the Huskies trailed 29-27.

In the third quarter, SCSU started to mount a larger comeback, bringing the deficit down to one point at 44-43. A big burst from the Huskies in the fourth quarter gave them the win. They outscored the Beavers 22-9 and won it 65-53.

Brehna Evans led the team with a career-high 20 points. Madelin Dammann finished with 12 points, and Tori Wortz added 11.

The Huskies improve to 8-4 and 5-3 NSIC. Next weekend they will hit the road, facing Minot State University on Friday. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.