Humane Society Hosting Week-Long, Virtual Silent Auction

ST. CLOUD -- A week-long silent auction is raising money for shelter animals in central Minnesota.

The Tri-County Humane Society kicks off their annual Wine, Kibbles & Bids event Friday morning. For the second straight year, the auction is being held entirely online with over 100 items available.

The organization hopes to raise $15,000 through their online auction.

The funds raised will go toward care and medical expenses for animals at the new, expanded shelter. Wine, Kibbles & Bids starts at 8:00 a.m. today (Friday) and runs through 6:00 p.m. on April 30th.

Last year, the event raised around $77,000, which they hope to raise close to that this year.

Get our free mobile app