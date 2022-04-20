Huge Craft Sale Coming in May to Crossroads in St. Cloud

So many people in this area love to "craft" and make their own things for holidays, gifts for almost every occasion, things to use around the house... the list goes on. Me- I like to buy those things that others make. Thank goodness there are those people who love to make these items, because it makes it available for people like me who would rather buy than create.

One of the things that happen around the St. Cloud area are outdoor craft shows. Like the giant one that happens in September in Little Falls. That one has to be "famous". But it's nice to have some that are indoors as well. And now, that we are able to get out and enjoy more events again, this craft show is back at the Crossroads Center in St. Cloud.

Carousel Craft show is coming to the mall May 7th and 8th from 10am to 6pm each day. There will be so many different items from woodworking, prints, sewn objects, wall hangings, holiday items, metal crafts, etc. Basically if you name it, you will find it at that craft show.

If you are someone who would like to be involved in the craft show, like as a vendor and sell some of the things that you have created, there is that opportunity as well. Here is the link to have your questions answered on that front.

