Huge 2-Day ‘Celebrate MN’ Event Coming to St. Cloud in August

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A huge new festival that has been months in the making is coming up next month here in St. Cloud. Celebrate Minnesota is scheduled for August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park.

The event is modeled after the ones organized by Mike Silva International. The local volunteers started working on it back in March of 2022.

Spokeswoman Tanja Goering says this will be a one-time event at this scale, but they are hoping it does inspire a movement for change in the community.

We're hoping this will be a catalyst event that will have longterm impacts on our community. Taking a look at community priorities such as homelessness, mental health issues, and addition services,

Celebrate Minnesota has had several smaller events leading up to the big weekend including a series of summer grill outs where local churches provide the food at various parks.

Also, next Wednesday motivational speaker Deb Hadley will be at the Park Event Center in Waite Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The event itself on August 11th and 12th will include free concerts with nationally known Christian artists, a kids' fest, sports competitions, a car show, food vendors, and more.

There will be community resource tents. I have 40 to 45 agencies and groups like addiction services, and MN Teen Challenge will be there.

Spokeswoman Carol Smith says they are also accepting backpacks and school supplies throughout the community right now which will be given away during the festival. She says they are hoping to giveaway over 3,000 backpacks.

